Pittsburgh's Planning Commission approves revitalization plan for Market Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's City Planning Commission has approved the revitalization plan to modernize Market Square.

It's just one part of the greater plan to transform Downtown Pittsburgh, and the goal is to get these renovations done in time for next year's NFL draft.

Galardi's Dry Cleaners is a Market Square mainstay.

"This is my livelihood, I mean, this is what I've done my whole life," owner Marla Martinko said.

She remembers the last renovation in 2009.

"You really couldn't get to any of our businesses and a lot of people didn't survive because of it," she said.

Now, there's more construction on the way like a new "Market Anchor", that's supposed to be a focal point.

"I'm really looking forward to what the end project will be," said Jen Grippo, owner of The Original Oyster House.

The Oyster House is another Market Square cornerstone that's seen a lot.

"Right in the midst of construction… we celebrated 150 years in the height of 2020," Grippo said. "What haven't we seen and what can't we overcome."

The project also includes traffic changes and North End traffic will be limited. Driving will not be possible on the South End.

"We have deliveries, customers that pull up out here and park here," Martinko said.

There's another big change, there will be more loading zones but no parking.

"Removing the parking was really something that was a happy compromise," Gruppo said.

"I really wish they would listen to what us business owners are saying," Martinko said.

Grippo says this process has been inclusive though.

"We have been involved in every step of the process 100%," Grippo said. "The folks that have been involved have really been sensitive to how we feel."

The hope is that everyone here makes it through what's coming.

"It's still scary… it's scary," Martinko said.

"It is a challenge, and the business owners that are here are tough as nails," Grippo said.

Construction is expected to start in early April, while the track for re-opening is a year later in April of 2026.