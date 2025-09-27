Marc-Andre Fleury playing final game in Pittsburgh Penguins uniform

Marc-Andre Fleury is playing in the Pittsburgh Penguins' preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

Fleury took to the ice in the third period in his signature yellow pads and will close the game with a shootout, giving fans and his teammates one last chance to see him on the rink in a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey.

During the third period, fans chanted his last name whenever they could and enthusiastically cheered every time Fleury made a save or touched the puck.

Penguins players, including Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, wore Fleury-themed shirts pregame, as hundreds of fans lined up early outside the area ahead of the goalie's scheduled one-period cameo.

Fleury hit the ice pregame to the joy of fans with signs like "MAF! Your Last Game Is My First" and "Flower Power." In an interview during the first period with SportsNet Pittsburgh, Fleury said he got "goosebumps being back."

Why is Marc-Andre Fleury playing tonight?

Earlier this month, the fan-favorite goaltender signed a professional tryout contract with the Penguins to have a final run with the squad.

Fleury, the second-winningest goalie in NHL history, announced his retirement before last season, and he was often celebrated at each NHL arena he visited. He officially retired as a member of the Minnesota Wild in May.

On Friday, fans came out in droves to watch his final practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Marc-Andre Fleury in the NHL

Fleury, drafted No. 1 overall by the Penguins in 2003, played 21 seasons in the National Hockey League. He spent 13 of those with the Penguins from 2003-17.

During his time in Pittsburgh, he solidified himself as one of the game's best goalies and won three Stanley Cups. He played in 691 regular-season games for the team over 13 seasons, posting a 375-216-66 record, 2.58 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

In 2017, Fleury was selected 29th by the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Expansion Draft. He spent four seasons with the Knights before joining the Chicago Blackhawks and then being traded to the Wild in 2021.

In October 2024, Fleury returned to Pittsburgh with Minnesota and started the final regular-season game of his career at PPG Paints Arena. Fleury made 26 saves in the Wild's 5-3 win.