Marc-Andre Fleury returns to the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight, here's what fans can expect

The Pittsburgh Penguins surprised their fans a couple of weeks ago when they announced that they were signing Marc-Andre Fleury to a professional tryout contract, just a few months after his career came to an end.

While the 2003 first-overall pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins has a solidified legacy and is sure to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, this isn't your typical "tryout." It's a farewell to a franchise legend.

Fleury practiced with the Penguins on Friday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, taking some shots from his best friends Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.

"It was good, I just wish I [would've] trained more, and had more stamina," Fleury said with a laugh after Friday morning's practice. "It was a lot of fun, I loved it."

Fleury to play one period against Columbus Blue Jackets

Coming off a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night at PPG Paints Arena, the Penguins will welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to town on Saturday night for the team's fourth of seven preseason games this year.

The Penguins' new head coach, Dan Muse, confirmed on Friday that Marc-Andre Fleury will play one period on Saturday night.

"Marc-Andre Fleury is going to be playing a period, and so we'll square away exactly when, that is the plan," Muse said.

Muse did not specify which period Fleury will take the net against the Blue Jackets.

Penguins preseason game day information

As usual, doors at PPG Paints Arena will open one hour prior to game time, and the Penguins and Blue Jackets are set to play at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

PPG Paints Arena has become a mobile ticketing arena, and fans attending the game will need to download the Penguins or Ticketmaster app to their phones, which will hold their tickets. More information on getting into the arena and the Penguins' mobile ticket policy can be found on their website at this link.

As of Saturday morning, limited tickets still remain for the game.

For fans who are not heading to the game, it can be watched on Sportsnet Pittsburgh or listened to locally on 105.9 The X.

Who else will be playing for the Penguins tonight?

Late on Friday night, the Penguins released their lineup for Saturday night, and here is who will be joining Marc-Andre Fleury: Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust, Kris Letang, and Erik Karlsson will all be dressed for the game.

The second goaltender for the Penguins will be Sergei Murashov.

Also expected to dress in this game is the Penguins' first-round pick, Ben Kindel.

