Penguins fans show up in droves to see Marc-Andre Fleury's final practice, "He's been my idol."

This weekend is a "curtain call" of sorts, a "swan song" for longtime Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Fleury practiced Friday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, ahead of playing in his final game ever in black and gold Saturday evening.

Fans flock to UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex to see Fleury's finale

Friday was the gathering before the goodbye at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

"Felt like it would be bad if we didn't come out," Cameron Reddinger of Mars said.

Reddinger said Fleury means a lot to him, as he now plays goaltender in youth hockey.

"I've grown up watching him, and he's just been kind of like my idol," he said.

Heather Herman and her son came to Cranberry Township all the way from LaSalle, Ontario, which is near Windsor.

"It was good timing. Just under four hours," LaSalle said.

Herman said it was worth a limited amount of sleep to make the drive.

"I'm obsessed with goalies, and we just love Fleury," she said.

Fans we spoke with say they loved the way Fleury carried himself, the fact that they watched him essentially grow up with the Pens in Pittsburgh.

"Every win, every loss – you could just tell what he was feeling, he had his emotions on his sleeve," Karalee Hirschfield of Kennedy Township said.

It's why they yearn to watch him once more.

"I've been watching him since he literally came – and just wanna see him go out," Hirschfield said.

Penguins sign Marc-Andre Fleury to PTO, to play preseason game

Two weeks ago, the Penguins announced they were signing Fleury to a "Professional Tryout Contract" with the team, and that he would suit up one last time for the team that drafted him first overall in 2003.

"The entire Penguins organization is honored to welcome Marc-Andre Fleury back to the ice in Pittsburgh," said Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas. "This past year, everyone witnessed how beloved and respected Marc is in the game of hockey, but the adoration goes beyond his accolades and career. Marc means so much to our team, our fans, and the City of Pittsburgh because of the person he is and the example he set. The Penguins feel he and his family are most deserving of this opportunity to celebrate this full-circle moment back where it all started in front of the black and gold faithful."

Before the Fleury finale, he spent time in practice on Friday, but he won't be between the pipes on Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings.

He will play in parts of tomorrow night's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Puck drop is Saturday at 7 p.m.