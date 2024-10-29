Former Penguins Marc-Andre Fleury returns to Pittsburgh for final time amid retirement tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Marc-Andre Fleury returned to Pittsburgh on Tuesday for the final start of his career at PPG Paints Arena.

The 39-year-old Fleury is on his retirement tour and got the start on Tuesday as the Pittsburgh Penguins hosted the Minnesota Wild. It was a special night in Pittsburgh for Fleury, who remains a fan favorite in the Steel City. Fans packed PPG Paints Arena, some wearing Fleury Penguins jerseys, to watch what will likely be Fleury's last game as a player in Pittsburgh.

During the game, the Penguins played a video tribute to Fleury, who received a standing ovation from those in attendance. Tuesday's was Fleury's third start of the season.

"I think, just maybe (take a) deep breath, look around, take a good look around to keep good memories," Fleury said on Monday, according to the Associated Press. "Like I said, I was very fortunate to play here for so long. I've got souvenirs from this place, so it'll be nice to do it one more time."

Fleury was selected No. 1 by Pittsburgh in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. He played in 691 regular season games for the team over 13 seasons, posting a 375-216-66 record, 2.58 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He also was on three Stanley Cup-winning teams.

In 2017, Fleury was selected 29th by the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Expansion Draft. He spent four seasons with the Knights before joining the Wild in 2021.

While saying his goodbyes to Pittsburgh in 2017, Fleury said, "This is like my home. ... And I'm glad people will remember me as a good person, not just a goalie."

The Wild lead the Penguins 4-3 in the third period on Tuesday.