Penguins fans expected to fill UPMC Lemieux complex to see Marc-Andre Fleury practice

Pittsburgh Penguins fans are expected to pack into the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex to get one last chance to see longtime NHL goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, retired this past offseason and is joining the team on a professional tryout contract and practicing with the team today before playing in tomorrow night's preseason game between the Penguins and the Blue Jackets.

"The Penguins feel he and his family are most-deserving of this opportunity to celebrate this full-circle moment back where it all started in front of the black and gold faithful," Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas said earlier this month.

The Penguins announced Thursday evening that the team's practice facility in Cranberry Township, which has limited seating, could reach capacity for practice.

A message to fans regarding tomorrow’s open practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/H12wla2lOa — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 25, 2025

"Fans will be given access to the building on a first-come, first-served basis," adding that security screening will take place before fans can enter the complex.

The team will have a morning skate at 10:30 this morning, followed by a practice at 12 p.m. for players, including Fleury, who won't be playing in tonight's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Fleury will be playing in parts of tomorrow night's game against the Blue Jackets.

PensGear, the official retailer of the Penguins, said that Fleury merchandise, including pucks, jerseys, and t-shirts, will be available tomorrow when gates open for the game.

Fleury merch update 🐧

Available at gate opening this Saturday only — not before or earlier in the day. 👀 https://t.co/cHaZu7MVs7 may have Fleury items online in the near future. pic.twitter.com/YUW1kE2taj — PensGear (@PensGear) September 25, 2025

Puck drop tomorrow night is set for 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.