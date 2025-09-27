Photos show Marc-Andre Fleury's final game in Pittsburgh Penguins uniform

The goaltender suited up one last time at PPG Paints Arena as a member of the Penguins, as the team played the Columbus Blue Jackets in a preseason game. Fleury played in the third period and closed the game with a shootout before waving goodbye to the sport and the fans who have supported him for the last 21 National Hockey League seasons.
Fleury was named the game's first star, allowing fans and players on both teams to send him off into retirement. The raucous crowd at PPG Paints Arena cheered every chance they got, savoring the moments they will never forget.
Fans' final memory of Fleury was him leading the team into the locker room after the game.
Before the game, Penguins players, including Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, wore Fleury-themed shirts. The arena was designed to honor Fleury, including giant No. 29 flower bouquets, and his kids kicked off the game by announcing that "It's hockey night in Pittsburgh."
The Penguins beat the Blue Jackets 4-1 on Saturday. Fleury made eight saves over the final 20 minutes.
"The reception was unreal. ... just so deserving," Sidney Crosby said after the game. "And give a lot of credit to our fans for the way that they turned out and supported him and showed the love that he deserves."