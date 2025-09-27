Photos show Marc-Andre Fleury's final game in Pittsburgh Penguins uniform

Marc-Andre Fleury played in his final game in a Pittsburgh Penguins uniform on Saturday.

The goaltender suited up one last time at PPG Paints Arena as a member of the Penguins, as the team played the Columbus Blue Jackets in a preseason game. Fleury played in the third period and closed the game with a shootout before waving goodbye to the sport and the fans who have supported him for the last 21 National Hockey League seasons.

Fleury was named the game's first star, allowing fans and players on both teams to send him off into retirement. The raucous crowd at PPG Paints Arena cheered every chance they got, savoring the moments they will never forget.

Fans' final memory of Fleury was him leading the team into the locker room after the game.

Before the game, Penguins players, including Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, wore Fleury-themed shirts. The arena was designed to honor Fleury, including giant No. 29 flower bouquets, and his kids kicked off the game by announcing that "It's hockey night in Pittsburgh."

The Penguins beat the Blue Jackets 4-1 on Saturday. Fleury made eight saves over the final 20 minutes.

"The reception was unreal. ... just so deserving," Sidney Crosby said after the game. "And give a lot of credit to our fans for the way that they turned out and supported him and showed the love that he deserves."

Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins arrives for the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG PAINTS Arena on September 27, 2025, in Pittsburgh. Photo Credit: Justin Berl/Getty Images

Fans wearing Marc-Andre Fleury jerseys pose for a photo before the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG PAINTS Arena on September 27, 2025 in Pittsburgh. Photo Credit: Justin Berl/Getty Images

Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins stands with Sidney Crosby #87, Evgeni Malkin #71, Kris Letang #58 and Bryan Rust #17 during the national anthem before the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG PAINTS Arena on September 27, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Justin Berl/Getty Images

A fan holds up a sign for Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first period during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG PAINTS Arena on September 27, 2025, in Pittsburgh. Photo Credit: Justin Berl/Getty Images

Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates during warmups before the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG PAINTS Arena on September 27, 2025, in Pittsburgh. Photo Credit: Justin Berl/Getty Images

Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates during warmups before the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG PAINTS Arena on September 27, 2025 in Pittsburgh. Photo Credit: Justin Berl/Getty Images

Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates during warmups before the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG PAINTS Arena on September 27, 2025, in Pittsburgh. Photo Credit: Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal with Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period in the preseason NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on September 27, 2025, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Photo Credit: Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire

Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes a save in the third period during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG PAINTS Arena on September 27, 2025, in Pittsburgh. Photo Credit: Justin Berl/Getty Images

Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with Evgeni Malkin #71, Kris Letang #58 and Sidney Crosby #87 after playing in his last NHL game; a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets during the game at PPG PAINTS Arena on September 27, 2025, in Pittsburgh. Photo Credit: Justin Berl/Getty Images

Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins acknowledges the crowd after playing in his last NHL game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG PAINTS Arena on September 27, 2025 in Pittsburgh. Photo Credit: Justin Berl/Getty Images

Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins acknowledges the crowd after playing in his last NHL game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG PAINTS Arena on September 27, 2025, in Pittsburgh. Photo Credit: Justin Berl/Getty Images