Man accused of stealing Lucky the dog arrives in Westmoreland County

The man accused of stealing a car with a veteran's beloved dog inside is back in Westmoreland County after he was arrested in North Carolina last year.

Kenneth Crider was eventually caught after a police chase in North Carolina, but authorities said Willard Martz's dog Lucky wasn't inside.

The search for Lucky sparked massive public interest, with a Facebook group called Bring Lucky Home to PA amassing thousands of followers. Billboards even went up across the Pittsburgh area, trying to spread the message.

Credit: Provided

Police said Crider stole the keys from Martz's pants pocket while he was on his way into the Tractor Supply in East Huntingdon on Sept. 23. Investigators said Crider hopped into the car and drove off, with Lucky, a 10-year-old Airedale-terrier mix still inside.

After catching Crider about a week later, he told detectives he let Lucky go "at an unknown rest stop between Myrtle Beach and Nash County," around 500 miles from Lucky's home in Westmoreland County.

While there were reports of stray dogs who looked like Lucky, he hasn't been found.