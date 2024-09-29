Emotional owner of Lucky the dog reacts to suspect's arrest without Lucky being found

MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) — Willard Martz used a single word to sum up the week since the 87-year-old's car was stolen with his dog, Lucky, inside: "Hell."

"It's like a big empty hole, and [Lucky] filled it, and it's getting deeper and emptier every day," an emotional Martz said.

A piece of the puzzle Martz has been waiting to be put together was found Sunday, but not the piece he wanted most. Deputies in North Carolina arrested Kenneth Crider after a police chase on I-95 but did not find Lucky inside.

"It was mixed emotions," Martz said."I felt that we solved two-thirds of the problem. They had the suspect in custody. They had the car that was right there. Now, all we needed was a dog."

Crider told police he let Lucky go at a rest stop somewhere between Myrtle Beach and Nash County in North Carolina.

"I'm hoping that is true, but I'm still skeptical," Martz said. "It's better than knowing nothing."

Based on the overwhelming support they have received, and the conversation they have had, they know people will be searching for Lucky in North Carolina.

"I want a resolution in the worst way," Martz said.

The reason why is simple.

"With dogs, they give you unconditional love, no matter what you do," Martz said, beginning to tear up.

It is just like what Lucky has done for him. A car just can't compare.

"To be stolen in a car and going that distance, as far as the car goes," Martz said. "He could have let [Lucky] go in the parking lot [when he stole it], and I would have been happier. I would have missed the car, don't get me wrong, but cars can be replaced. Dogs can't."