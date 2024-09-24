87-year-old man's car stolen with dog inside at Pittsburgh-area store

MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) — An 87-year-old man in Westmoreland County said he had his car stolen with his beloved dog inside.

Willard Martz parked in a handicapped spot at the Tractor Supply store in Mt. Pleasant and planned to get dog food for Lucky, a 10-year-old airedale-terrier mix. While walking into the store, someone stole his key and drove off.

"Take him someplace where somebody can find him and turn him into anything. I want him back," Martz, a 20-plus year Marine veteran, said.

While at the Tractor Supply store on Tuesday, KDKA-TV saw a woman wearing a UPMC name tag driving around searching for Lucky on her lunch break. She heard of the story on social media.

Martz and his daughter said they received several tips on Lucky sightings and want everyone to know he'll be easy to spot. His black collar and flea collar are tied together with a zip tie. They're offering a $500 reward for his return.

"At this point, give the dog back and I'll give you the $500," Martz's daughter, Linda Folino, said.

"Even to the person who took the dog?" KDKA-TV's Barry Pintar asked.

"At this point, I don't care. I want the dog," Folino said.

Pennsylvania State Police are actively investigating and following several leads. Police released a picture of Martz's stolen car with license plate KVR-6440.

Martz didn't get a good look at the suspect, but he thinks he is a middle-aged man with shaggy hair. Catching the attacker is low priority, Martz says. He just wants Lucky to be alive and OK.

"I'm worried about the dog," Martz said. "Cars can be replaced."

Anyone with information can contact the state police.