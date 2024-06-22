Watch CBS News
Karns City Quarterback Mason Martin takes another step in recovery, begins outpatient therapy

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) - Karns City quarterback Mason Martin is taking yet another great step on his road to recovery. 

Martin is beginning outpatient therapy at the Armstrong Center for Medicine and Health, according to a post from his father on Facebook late last night

He thanked the community for their continued support, as well. 

Last week, after nine months in three different hospitals, Martin was officially discharged

Mason Martin suffered a significant brain bleed and a collapsed lung during a Karns City High School football game in September 2023. His family said he was involved in a hit or tackle and continued playing defense without issue before collapsing on the field. 

The game against Redbank Valley was cut short as Mason Martin was flown to the hospital.   

Since Martin collapsed on the field that fateful night, there has been an outpouring of support and love from the community. 

Hundreds gathered for prayer vigils, sent messages of support, and other teams and school districts held moments showing their love for Martin. 

"Thanks for all your continued support. To be where he now is a testament to the amazing power of prayer," his family said on social media.   

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

First published on June 22, 2024 / 8:54 AM EDT

