Karns City Quarterback Mason Martin takes another step in recovery, begins outpatient therapy

KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) - Karns City quarterback Mason Martin is taking yet another great step on his road to recovery.

Martin is beginning outpatient therapy at the Armstrong Center for Medicine and Health, according to a post from his father on Facebook late last night.

He thanked the community for their continued support, as well.

Last week, after nine months in three different hospitals, Martin was officially discharged.

Mason Martin suffered a significant brain bleed and a collapsed lung during a Karns City High School football game in September 2023. His family said he was involved in a hit or tackle and continued playing defense without issue before collapsing on the field.

The game against Redbank Valley was cut short as Mason Martin was flown to the hospital.

Since Martin collapsed on the field that fateful night, there has been an outpouring of support and love from the community.

Hundreds gathered for prayer vigils, sent messages of support, and other teams and school districts held moments showing their love for Martin.

"Thanks for all your continued support. To be where he now is a testament to the amazing power of prayer," his family said on social media.