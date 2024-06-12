Mason Martin discharged from hospital 9 months after collapsing on field during football game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mason Martin was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, nine months after the high school football player collapsed on the field during a game.

Denny Martin, Mason Martin's father, announced the news in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"After spending over 9 months in three different hospitals, Mason is home! He discharged from Children's Hospital yesterday afternoon," Denny Martin said in Tuesday's post.

Mason Martin suffered a significant brain bleed and a collapsed lung during a Karns City High School football game in September 2023. His family said he was involved in a hit or tackle and continued playing defense without issue before collapsing on the field. The game against Redbank Valley was cut short as Mason Martin was flown to the hospital.

Denny Martin has been documenting his son's journey on Facebook over the last nine months. In Wednesday's post, he said his son was "stressed out and tense from all the hustle of discharge and his first ride in a vehicle in a while." But Denny Martin said he and Mason Martin spent Tuesday evening sitting "peacefully on the back deck with the dogs."

He went on to say that Wednesday was a "great day," adding that the day was "a win and we'll celebrate it."

Denny Martin also thanked everyone who has "changed his life."

"I know this is the next chapter and the page needed to be turned, but I would be lying if I said leaving wasn't difficult," his post said.

During Karns City High's graduation in May, a seat was left empty for Mason Martin, according to the Butler Eagle. His No. 2 jersey was placed on the seat to honor him in his absence.