Students from Union School District gather for community prayer for Mason Martin

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Karns City High School quarterback Mason Martin remains hospitalized as of Tuesday night.

He collapsed during last Friday night's game.

Since Friday, communities throughout the area have been coming together to support Martin.

On Tuesday morning, students joined a community prayer at the Union School District in Rimersburg, Clarion County. On Monday, Martin's parents posted on social media that he's moving his legs when his toes are pinched.

Martin's parents also said doctors were able to remove his breathing tube.

September 5, 2023

