Jeff Goldblum and band to headline gala celebrating Pittsburgh International Airport's new terminal

Pittsburgh native Jeff Goldblum is returning home to celebrate the new airport terminal with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Goldblum and his band will perform at a gala on Oct. 3 along with the Grammy Award-winning Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. The airport says the gala for partners and organizations is part of a series of events leading up to a community open house on Oct. 11.

"I'm more than thrilled and delighted to be part of this glorious event back in my beloved hometown. What a jazzy dream come true – there's no place like home!" Goldblum said in an article on Blue Sky News.

The Pittsburgh International Airport is getting ready to open the new $1.7 billion terminal. There will be a dress rehearsal with volunteers on Sept. 20, and the airport is now planning a second one. The community can register for the open house next month online.

Jeff Goldblum, originally from Pittsburgh's West Homestead suburb and a graduate of the former West Mifflin North High School, founded The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra 30 years ago. It's named for a family friend who played bridge with his parents while he was growing up. Since then, they've traveled the world playing contemporary arrangements of classic jazz and American Songbook standards.

There's plenty of buzz around Goldbum right now. As The Wizard in the second installment of "Wicked," Goldblum stars alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

"We're honored to be part of this historical celebration for our city," Melia Tourangeau, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's president and CEO, said in Blue Sky News. "To share the stage with Jeff Goldblum, a beloved son of Pittsburgh, underscores the vitality, creativity and world-class artistry that constitute our region. As cultural ambassadors of Pittsburgh both nationally and internationally, we're excited to celebrate the airport in its modernization and look forward to the new connections it creates."

The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra was last in Pittsburgh in 2024, playing a show at the Benedum.