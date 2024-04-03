Jeff Goldblum returns home to Pittsburgh for Benedum Center concert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jeff Goldblum is coming home to perform at the Benedum Center for one night only.

Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra are scheduled to take the stage at the Benedum on Saturday, June 1.

Billed as a night of classic jazz and improvised comedy with the Pittsburgh-area native, the performance will feature Goldblum on the piano with a vocalist, guitar, bass, organ, saxophones and drums.

Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra recently released their third record "Plays Well with Others" on March 24.

"I am not only a huge fan of Jazz music but also of Jeff Goldblum; it's incredible to bring him back to the Benedum stage, after he last played Harold Hill in our 2004 Pittsburgh CLO production of THE MUSIC MAN right as we kick off a summer that includes the same musical!" said Mark Fleischer, executive producer of Pittsburgh CLO. "Very few have had the impact on the entertainment industry (film & television) as Jeff Goldblum. This is going to be a not-to-miss evening of jazz, and stories with one of Pittsburgh's most entertaining neighbors in our very own neighborhood!"

Goldblum grew up in West Homestead and graduated from the old West Mifflin North High School, Pittsburgh CLO said. Growing up, his mother took him to see children's theater at the Pittsburgh Playhouse. As his interest grew in high school, he entered a summer drama program at what is now Carnegie Mellon University. At 17, Goldblum moved to New York City, and the rest is history.

The actor is known for movies like "Jurassic Park," "Independence Day" and "The Fly."

Tickets for Goldbum's performance at the Benedum Center are on sale online or by phone at 412-456-6666.