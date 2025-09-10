Pittsburgh International Airport adds second public trial for new terminal

The Pittsburgh International Airport announced on Wednesday that they are adding a second public dress rehearsal for the new terminal.

An original dress rehearsal for the public is already confirmed for September 20, and those who are confirmed for that event will get emails with instructions on which of the two dress rehearsals they are assigned to.

"The addition of a second trial gives us the opportunity to have even more preparation and lessons learned for the airport team and our operational partners," said Daniel Bryan, who is the lead of the airport's Operational Readiness Activation and Transition team. "When the new PIT opens, we will be fully prepared for a world-class experience right from the start."

The date of the new test run will be announced in the next few weeks, according to the airport.

In both test runs, those selected to participate will act as passengers and move through the terminal, experiencing the new terminal's features. After going through the terminal in their assigned roles, they'll be asked to provide feedback to the team.

For those participating, they will still be subject to the same rules and regulations as if they were actually traveling.

People who were initially interested in the dress rehearsal but were not chosen will get an email with a new registration opportunity.

More information on the initial dress rehearsal can be found at this link.