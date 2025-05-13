Construction of Pittsburgh International Airport terminal reaches "90 percent" completion

Pittsburgh International Airport's new terminal is 90 percent complete, officials said on Tuesday during a tour.

The clock is ticking on the $1.5 billion project, which is scheduled to open later this year.

Construction on the project began in July 2021, with the goal of modernizing the airport, making it more efficient and improving the passenger experience.

The project includes a new landslide terminal, updated roadways, expanded parking garages and a new baggage system. There will also be a tunnel connecting the landslide and airside terminals, bringing everything closer together.

The old terminal was built in the 1980s for 30 million passengers a year, many of whom were connecting passengers. But today, the airport sees just about 10 million passengers a year, and the overwhelming majority are starting and ending their journey in Pittsburgh.

"We're oversized," said Paul Hoback, executive vice president of the Allegheny County Airport Authority. "So, this project has always been about right-sizing the airport and modernizing. We actually need to grow our landslide terminal functions. So, security, baggage claim and ticketing because we have a lot more of those origin and destination passengers."

Design-wise, the inspiration came from western Pennsylvania's rolling hills, and the ceiling and columns are shaped like tree branches. It's all part of nature, technology and community inspired by Pittsburgh.

Security is also getting an upgrade, with a new 12-lane checkpoint with technology that lets passengers keep liquids and laptops in their bags. Plus, automated bin returns will make the whole process smoother.

And for those who like to kick back and relax, there will be over 20 new concessions to enjoy.