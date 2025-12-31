It's going to be a cold New Year's Eve in the Pittsburgh area with heavy snowfall tonight throughout the region.

AWARE: Cold start to the New Year with snow showers

We had some light snow showers this morning with temps in the teens and some areas feeling below zero with gusts around 20mph.

Tonight, for New Year's Eve it'll will be windy with heavy snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the region and Winter Storm Warning for Somerset County and the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette County start at 1 p.m. and go until 10 a.m.

The warning areas can expect 6-9" of snow and the rest of us 3-5" of snow this evening. Snow does ease around 2am, but roads will still be slick, especially on untreated surfaces.

For New Year's Day temperatures will be in the 20s, still feeling in the teens all day, but there will be a little sunshine in the afternoon once snow showers wrap up.

The rest of the week we stay below normal, that means a cold Steelers game on Sunday night with temperatures in the 20s and feeling in the teens.

The 40s return Monday and Tuesday.

