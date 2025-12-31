Coming to Pittsburgh for First Night? Here's what to know about the New Year's Eve celebration.

Pittsburgh is ready to ring in New Year's Eve with fireworks and a Downtown party.

The 32nd annual First Night celebration returns to Pittsburgh's Cultural District on Wednesday. Live music, activities and ice carvings are among the many family-friendly entertainment options available for Pittsburghers. There, of course, is also the countdown to midnight, and the ball rising 80 feet as the city welcomes in 2026.

"We look at Pittsburgh as being on the rise, and what better way to support it than this annual tradition," Brooke Horejsi, chief programming and engagement officer for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said on Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know before coming to the city for First Night.

Where is First Night?

First Night's Highmark Stage at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Stanwix Street will be the center of the action in Pittsburgh. However, the five-hour celebration is spread across 14 blocks in the Cultural District.

Due to road closures, city leaders encourage people to park on the North Shore or Station Square and use public transportation to get to Downtown.

What time are the fireworks in Pittsburgh?

The grand finale fireworks display goes off at midnight as the 750-pound Future of Pittsburgh Ball rises above the Cultural District.

"It's lean and mean, it's dynamic, it can do many things, and we just like to show it off for a little bit," said Rob Long of Clear Story on Tuesday.

There is also a fireworks show for the kids from 8 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the Highmark Stage.

What is the forecast for First Night?

The forecast for New Year's Eve in Pittsburgh calls for snow showers and temperatures in the teens and 20s. By 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, 3 inches of snow could be on the ground in the steel city.