Pittsburgh City Council gives green light to giant video screen near PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh City Council gave the green light to a giant video screen near PNC Park.

The 916-square-foot LED screen would be built across from PNC Park's main entrance in a new plaza that would also feature a restaurant. The screen -- 22 feet tall and 40 feet wide -- would allow plaza-goers and passersby to view Pirate games.

There were concerns the screen would distract drivers on I-279, but the architectural firm Barker Nestor says the screen will be angled to reduce visibility. There are also plans to obstruct the screen from vehicles by planting mature evergreen trees.

The screen would be part of a 30,000-square-foot plaza at Mazeroski Way and West General Robinson Street across the street from PNC Park. The vision is to make it an extension of the ballpark.

(Photo: Kolano Design)

The outdoor plaza will have two stages and a huge LED screen, a free-standing food stand with a beer garden attached to it and an entertainment and restaurant space on the ground level of a new apartment complex.

The plaza is continuing the trend of development on the North Shore. Last week, developers released new renderings for a $600 million "Esplanade" that features a marina, swimming pool, splash pad that turns into an ice rink and a giant Ferris wheel. Once complete, the massive development along the Ohio River will also include apartments, condos and retail space.

There are also plans to turn a 450-car parking lot right next to Acrisure Stadium into a commercial and retail space. The North Side/North Shore Chamber of Commerce told KDKA-TV on Tuesday that it's exciting to see the continued growth of the neighborhood.