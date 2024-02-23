Developers release new renderings for North Shore 'Esplanade' featuring giant Ferris wheel
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- New renderings for the massive $600 million 'Esplanade' on the North Shore have been released, giving a new look into what you can expect to see in the coming years.
Piatt Companies, the commercial real estate firm handling the project, released the new renderings, showing plans for a swimming pool, a splash pad that turns into an ice rink, and a giant Ferris wheel.
Once complete, the massive development along the Ohio River will also include apartments, condos, and retail space
The firm says they are currently preparing to take the plan to the city for approval in hopes of breaking ground this fall.
