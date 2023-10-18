Planning commission to vote on proposed 22-foot video screen near PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- New developments are coming to the North Shore. Pirates fans may soon be able to watch the games from a 22-foot video screen near PNC Park.

The 916-square-foot LED screen would be built across from the main entrance to PNC Park in a new plaza that would feature a restaurant. The big screen would allow plaza-goers and passersby to view Pirate games.

The proposed 22-feet-tall and 40-feet-wide LED screen would be the center attraction of a new plaza directly across from PNC Park. The plaza is expected to have games, activities, music and other entertainment.

But there are questions about whether the screen is in line with the city's zoning code that restricts video screens from being visible from roadways -- in this case, I-279.

Kolano Design says the plan is to obstruct the screen from vehicles traveling the interstate by planting mature evergreen trees.

KDKA-TV caught up with Pirates fans who share mixed reviews.

"I think it could be very interesting, try to activate the community and generally watch something outside, I think that's a lot better than possibly watching it all the time inside," Rob Cooper said.

"I would be surprised if anyone would do that. Tickets are relatively inexpensive and if you're going to come watch the game, I would think you'd want to do it in person," Lauren Moses said.

The planning commission is set to vote in two weeks. If the proposal is recommended, it then moves to city council for final approval.