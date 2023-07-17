Renderings unveiled for entertainment plaza outside PNC Park

First look at renderings of proposed outdoor plaza next to PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Plans to add an entertainment plaza outside PNC Park could come to life in less than two years.

The proposed development was announced back in April and now there's a first look at renderings of what the plaza will look like when it's complete.

The new renderings show why Buccos fans could have another reason to head to the North Shore in 2025.

"It's exciting so we are truly trying to make the North Shore the next level of transformation," said Herky Pollock, a HiLife Hospitality partner.

The Pirates partnered with HiLife Hospitality for the development of a 30,000-square-foot plaza at Mazeroski Way and West General Robinson Street across the street from PNC Park.

Pollock said they recently shared their updated plans with the city's stadium authority and planning commission and the next step will include a hearing before a vote for approval.

"It'll be an extension of PNC Park. There may be days where we block off Mazeroski Way and that spills out from PNC Park, this is at home plate so it is literally the epicenter of PNC Park so we'll have Pirate activities and we have the ability to make it look like a Pirate extension with the LED board, signage and lighting and maybe the Pirate Parrot will come by," Pollock said.

The outdoor plaza will have two stages and a huge LED screen, a free-standing food stand with a beer garden attached to it and an entertainment and restaurant space on the ground level of a new apartment complex.

(Photo: North Shore Hospitality, LLC)

Construction is already underway at the site for the apartment building. Pollock said this will be the first residential development in that area. He's excited about what they will put on the ground level of the apartment complex.

"We're going to be taking 15,300 square feet on the first floor and activating that with a really unique experimental entertainment and restaurant concept that we're developing right now and that will spill out into the plaza when all is said and done," Pollock said.

Capacity will be 1,000 outside and 660 inside.

Pollock said they want the plaza to be Pirates-centric on game day and on other days, they hope to attract people to the North Shore for other events and activities.

"On non-game days, it'll feel like it's a great plaza or park for the city of Pittsburgh to use and we can have corporate events, private parties, people can come for a cup of coffee or a donut or a sandwich or a beer," he said.

He said the Pirates and HiLife are ready to play ball. Now they're hoping for approval to move forward and turn this spot into the fabric of the North Shore.

"We've had in our mind a certain vision with the Pirates and our team collectively, and we had a vision as to how the plaza would look and I can tell your right now our renderings and plans today exceeded our expectations of what this may look like," said Pollock.

He said they are hoping to hit it out of the park and have the plaza ready to go for opening day in spring of 2025.