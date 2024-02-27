$30 million development set to be built across from Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new development could be coming to the bustling North Shore.

Walnut Capital and the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to build a $30 million mixed-use complex.

The project would go up in the parking lot across from Acrisure Stadium near the Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin Science Center.

The development is expected to include retail space plus a parking deck for the complex that would be available for special events.

Construction is set for September.

The project would be done by June 2026.