Piatt Companies reportedly awarded millions for Esplanade project on North Side

Developers of Esplanade project get more grant money

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major project expected to bring new life to the North Shore has recently received a huge investment from the state.

According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Piatt Company was awarded another $10 million state grant.

The money will be used for the Esplanade project, an entertainment destination along the North Side that includes a Ferris wheel, apartments, restaurants, and more.

So far they've reportedly received $20 million in grants in 2022.

The entire project is estimated to cost $600 million.