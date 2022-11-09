Watch CBS News
Piatt Companies reportedly awarded millions for Esplanade project on North Side

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Developers of Esplanade project get more grant money
Developers of Esplanade project get more grant money 00:41

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major project expected to bring new life to the North Shore has recently received a huge investment from the state. 

According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Piatt Company was awarded another $10 million state grant. 

The money will be used for the Esplanade project, an entertainment destination along the North Side that includes a Ferris wheel, apartments, restaurants, and more. 

So far they've reportedly received $20 million in grants in 2022. 

The entire project is estimated to cost $600 million.  

