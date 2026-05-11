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Frost advisory in effect for northern parts of the Pittsburgh area

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
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Mike Darnay

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A frost advisory is in effect for northern parts of the Pittsburgh area.

The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect through 8 a.m. on Monday as temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s throughout western Pennsylvania.

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KDKA Weather Center

The advisory was issued for Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, and Venango counties.

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the advisory said. "Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered."

The National Weather Service said to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. 

A freeze watch will be in effect for similar parts of the area Monday night and stretching into Tuesday morning.

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