Frost advisory in effect for northern parts of the Pittsburgh area

A frost advisory is in effect for northern parts of the Pittsburgh area.

The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect through 8 a.m. on Monday as temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s throughout western Pennsylvania.

KDKA Weather Center

The advisory was issued for Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, and Venango counties.

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the advisory said. "Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered."

The National Weather Service said to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A freeze watch will be in effect for similar parts of the area Monday night and stretching into Tuesday morning.