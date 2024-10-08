Floridians fleeing Hurricane Milton fly into Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Floridians are on the move as Hurricane Milton prepares to hit.

Many of those trying to get out of the storm's path are going wherever a flight can take them, including Western Pennsylvania.

Mark Leeds flew into Pittsburgh International Airport from Orlando with his wife, 8-year-old son and 4-year-old dog Oscar.

"We're running from the hurricane," Leeds said.

People are flying into Pittsburgh from Punta Gorda, Orlando and Tampa. Dozens gathered at baggage claim, relieved they're out of the storm's way but concerned about what they'll return to.

Mike Monahan flew in from Tampa, one the areas expected to be hit the hardest.

"I'm usually a hunker-down kind of guy, but with this storm, I've never seen one come in from the west like this," he said.

"We booked a one-way flight, so we're going to stay as long as we need to," he added.

Not too far from Monahan are the Barnetts. They aren't travelers, just concerned parents. Last week, one of their daughters flew in from Georgia, running from Hurricane Helene. Now they're in a similar situation but with their other daughter, clearing out of Milton's path with her two children. She's flying in from Lake Wells.

"We just hope and pray for all the people that are in the storm's path to be safe and I hope that they all do flee, and evacuate for safety," Steve Barnett said.