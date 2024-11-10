Fayette County dad charged with tampering with evidence in 2-year-old son's death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A father has been charged after authorities said his girlfriend killed his 2-year-old son in Fayette County.

According to court documents, Brett Bissett is facing multiple charges, including tampering with evidence, obstructing the administration of law and hindering apprehension.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele announced on Friday that Bissett's girlfriend, 30-year-old Brianna Bloyer, was charged with homicide in the death of 2-year-old Bentlee Myers. At the time, Aubele said more charges were expected.

The DA said Myers died as the result of "severe physical trauma" caused by Bloyer at a home on Old Lake Lynn Road in Springhill Township in August.

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital on Aug. 16 after someone came to Bloyer's home and found the toddler unconscious, bruised and blue in the face. That person told police that Bloyer hadn't called 911, even though the 2-year-old didn't appear to be breathing.

At the hospital, police said doctors determined he had multiple bruises and internal injuries. Investigators said he was declared brain dead and died on Aug. 19, with doctors listing his cause of death as cardiac arrest by head trauma.

When police interviewed Bloyer, she said the boy had been staying with her for about two weeks. She said when she woke the boy up the morning of Aug. 16, he was stumbling and later collapsed.

When police interviewed Bissett, investigators said he didn't know where his son's injuries came from and he saw the bruises for the first time at the hospital. He said he had seen Bloyer stressed out and frustrated with the toddler before.

This is Fayette County's second case within two weeks involving severe abuse of a child resulting in death. Last month, Emmanuel Dennis and Celia Nunn were charged with killing Margaret Nunn.

Aubele said it's cases like this that he and Fayette County won't tolerate.

"Unfortunately, you know, we can't be inside the house with somebody at all times, but I can assure the public that we are going to provide the two things that we can, which is investigation and consequence," Aubele told KDKA-TV on Friday.

Both Bloyer and Bissett were denied bail and are in the Fayette County Jail.