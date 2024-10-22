Uniontown man charged with criminal homicide in death of 2-year-old girl

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Uniontown man now faces criminal homicide charges in connection with the death of a 2-year-old girl.

Emmanuel Thomas Dennis, 33, was charged with criminal homicide after a 2-year-old girl was pronounced dead at Uniontown Hospital on Oct. 21.

The suspect, Emmanuel Thomas Dennis. Fayette County Jail

Fayette County 911 was called to the Village of Searights apartment complex where medics were rendering aid before the child was transported to the hospital.

After an interview and consultation with Fayette County District Attorney Michael Auble, charges were filed against Dennis, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Dennis was arraigned and placed in the Fayette County Jail without bail. State police are continuing the investigation.