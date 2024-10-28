Candlelight vigil held for Margaret Nunn, Fayette County girl who died of alleged child abuse

Candlelight vigil held for Fayette Co. girl who died of alleged child abuse

Candlelight vigil held for Fayette Co. girl who died of alleged child abuse

Candlelight vigil held for Fayette Co. girl who died of alleged child abuse

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night for a 2-year-old girl who died last week of alleged child abuse.

Dozens of people gathered at the Village of Searights Playground in Menallen Township to remember the life of 2-year-old Margaret Nunn.

2-year-old Margaret Nunn died earlier this month of alleged child abuse. Her mother and her mother's fiance are each facing charges in connection with her death. KDKA

Police say Margaret Nunn was repeatedly abused by Emmanuel Dennis, her mother's fiancé. He has been arrested and is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Nunn's death was a shock to those in the community, who say that, sadly, this can happen to anyone.

"I think a lot of people don't realize that this can happen anywhere, just not in this area or where we live," said Aimee Tolnai. "But a lot of people judge because of the housing. But this happens anywhere."

Margaret's mother, Celia Nunn is also facing charges. Police say she admitted to knowing her daughter was being abused, but did nothing to stop it.

The preliminary autopsy of Nunn indicates she suffered tremendous abuse over several days, according to Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele. Investigators say Dennis admitted to kicking the child across the hallway to her bedroom the day before she died.

"The commonwealth does intend to seek the death penalty," Aubele said. "We will be filing aggravating circumstances on both defendants."

Both suspects are being held in the Fayette County Prison and preliminary hearings are scheduled to be held in early November.