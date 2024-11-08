Woman charged with killing boyfriend's 2-year-old son in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is charged with killing her boyfriend's 2-year-old son in Fayette County, prosecutors announced on Friday.

Thirty-year-old Brianna Bloyer was charged with homicide in the death of 2-year-old Bentlee Myers. The toddler died as the result of "severe physical trauma" caused by Bloyer at a home on Old Lake Lynn Road in Springhill Township in August, the Fayette County district attorney said.

According to the criminal complaint, someone came to Bloyer's home around noon on Aug. 16 and found the toddler unconscious, bruised and blue in the face. That person told police that Bloyer hadn't called 911, even though the 2-year-old didn't appear to be breathing.

The toddler was taken to the hospital, where police said doctors determined he had multiple bruises and internal injuries. He was declared brain dead and died on Aug. 19, police said. Doctors listed his cause of death as cardiac arrest by head trauma.

When police interviewed Bloyer, she said the boy had been staying with her for about two weeks. She said when she woke the boy up the morning of Aug. 16, he was stumbling and later collapsed.

Investigators said a search of her phone showed she searched "how to get someone to come to when you pass out" that day, and earlier she had Googled questions like "why am I so much more angry while pregnant" and "what better to make bruises fade overnight." A search of her device also showed that she didn't try to call 911 on Aug. 16, police said.

When police interviewed the boy's dad, investigators said he didn't know where his son's injuries came from and he saw the bruises for the first time at the hospital. He said he had seen Bloyer stressed out and frustrated with the toddler before.

Troopers said they set up an interview with Bloyer in September, but she never showed up. Her vehicle was later seen in Indiana and then Arizona.