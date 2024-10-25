Pittsburgh-area woman charged with homicide in death of 2-year-old daughter

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman from Uniontown is charged with homicide in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Celia Nunn is behind bars at the Fayette County Jail, along with her fiancé, Emmanuel Dennis, after police say she admitted to knowing her daughter was being abused and did nothing to stop it.

"Regardless of what our further investigation is going to reveal, there's no question that these two individuals caused this little girl's death that she suffered, and it was intentional," Fayette County District Attorney Michael Aubele said.

Aubele says the preliminary autopsy of 2-year-old Margaret Nunn indicates she suffered tremendous abuse over several days. Investigators say Dennis admitted to kicking the child across the hallway to her bedroom the day before she died.

When paramedics found her in bed the next morning, Aubele says she had been dead for at least 12 hours in the same room where her two other siblings, ages 4 and 7, were sleeping.

"Our coroner, Dr. Baker, did a CT scan at the hospital which revealed numerous subdural hematomas," Aubele said. "It took them hours to document the amount of injuries that this girl suffered. There were seasoned troopers who were beside themselves at what they had to witness."

The girl's tragic death has rocked the Village of Searights apartment complex, where the girl lived. A candlelight prayer vigil is scheduled for Sunday on the playground where the 2-year-old girl spent many days.

"The commonwealth does intend to seek the death penalty," Aubele said. "We will be filing aggravating circumstances on both defendants."

Preliminary hearings for Nunn and Dennis will be held in the next few weeks.