Watch CBS News
Local News

Ellwood City officer demoted, suspended without pay after confrontation with man at gas station, mayor says

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
Read Full Bio
Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police officer under investigation after confrontation with man at gas station
Police officer under investigation after confrontation with man at gas station 03:06

The Ellwood City police officer involved in a confrontation at a gas station with a young man has been disciplined by the borough council. 

Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court said on Monday that officer Rob Magnifico has been demoted, suspended without pay and has to take classes "concerning de-escalating situations and also anger management" after he was seen on video confronting and shoving a 20-year-old man to the ground at the Sheetz on Fifth Street. 

"I just want to say that we took this matter very seriously," Court said after Monday's council meeting. "A lot of time and effort went into this, decisions made by myself and the governing body. We want to continue to move forward as a community."

He added that the police union's bargaining unit can appeal the discipline.

Police officer's viral confrontation caught on video

Mayor Court said on June 9 that the officer was under investigation after the confrontation, which happened on June 6.

Devin Hartmann told KDKA that he and his friends were getting food at the gas station when they were told to leave because they were recording. Hartmann said they left the Sheetz, but he returned because he forgot his cellphone. 

An argument with Sheetz employees ensued over the phone and Hartmann said he refused to leave without the device, leading to the police being called. Two officers, including Magnifico, responded. 

Hartmann said he told officers it was his phone and put the password in for proof, but he said they wouldn't give it to him. The video then shows the officer coming from behind the food counter and pushing Hartmann, causing him to hit the wall and the floor.

"I was really scared," Hartmann previously told KDKA. "I was shocked, I thought something bad was going to happen."

The confrontation was recorded by Hartmann's 16-year-old friend.

"I thought it was the right thing to do, because I didn't know what was going to happen after that," 16-year-old Asher Rausch-Hicks previously told KDKA. "I was scared for my friend and myself."

Magnifico has been on the force for 26 years. He is also the head football coach for Riverside High School. 

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.