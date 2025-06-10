After video shows Ellwood City officer confronting man, another shares similar encounter

An Ellwood City police officer is being investigated following a controversial video. A man who had a similar encounter a few years ago spoke with KDKA-TV.

Perry Malcolm said he was tased when he went to the police department to dispute a parking ticket in 2017.

You can't see anything, but you can hear Perry Malcolm and two other officers. He identifies one of them as officer Rob Magnifico.

"They ended up dropping everything once I went to court and showed them the video," Malcolm said.

"Magnifico and the other officer, they took me to the ground." Malcolm continued.

"I cursed at him, and he said, 'why do you think you could say whatever you want?'" he said.

Fast forward to 2025 at the Sheetz in Ellwood City last Friday with Magnifico and 20-year-old Devin Hartmann.

"I'm actually surprised he didn't do worse, but I feel bad for the young man that has to deal with this now. Hopefully he gets the justice he deserves, or at least the process works its way out," Malcolm said.

"Do you feel you ever got the justice you deserve?" KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah reports.

"No, like I said, he's still here, he's still going to end up retiring with a pension," Malcolm answered.

Mayor Anthony Court on Monday said there was an investigation into the 2017 video, but it went nowhere.

"That came to fruition, as we proceeded, it didn't get much steam," Court said.

Magnifico is the head football coach for Riverside Beaver County School District. KDKA-TV reached out to the superintendent but didn't hear back by airtime.

"I happened to talk to a couple of the guys on the team, and they tell me how he's a good coach. But I mean, when he retaliates like that, it's kind of hard to paint a picture that's nice about him, you know?" Malcolm said.

Magnifico is on personal time off. Right now, city leaders are investigating his conduct.

KDKA-TV reached out to Magnifico to set up an interview but hasn't heard back.