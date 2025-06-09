Ellwood City police officer under investigation after confrontation with young man at gas station

Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court is looking into the conduct of an officer involved in a confrontation that was caught on video.

"We don't condone behavior unbecoming of a police officer. I'm not saying that's what transpired, but it's an ongoing investigation," Court said.

On Friday at 1 a.m., Devin Hartmann said he and his friends were getting food at Sheetz on Fifth Street when they were told to leave because they were recording. Hartmann said they left, but he returned because he forgot his cellphone. That's when he said it all went wrong.

"I called the Sheetz, they're like yes, we have a phone, we're going to leave it in the office for you. I come back, whole different story, we don't have an iPhone."

Video shows Ellwood City police officer pushing young man

Hartmann said that when he refused to leave, the police were called. Two officers responded to the Sheetz. The 20-year-old said he told officers it was his phone and even put the password in, but they wouldn't give it to him.

Video shows the officer come from behind the food counter and push Hartmann, causing him to hit the wall and the floor.

"I was really scared," Hartmann said. "I was shocked, I thought something bad was going to happen."

Eventually, Hartmann gets up, gets his phone and asks the officer for his information. Hartmann's friend, 16-year-old Asher Rausch-Hicks, recorded the incident.

He felt it was the only way he could help.

"I thought it was the right thing to do because I didn't know what was going to happen after that," Rausch-Hicks said. "I was scared for my friend and myself."

This is the only video KDKA has access to, as Ellwood police don't have body cameras. The video's been shared over 1,000 times on social media, with more than 295,000 views.

KDKA asked Mayor Court, "What did you think when you saw the video, mayor?"

"I'd like to believe, too, we like to de-escalate problems," he said.

KDKA followed up, "Do you feel your officer was doing that in that moment?"

"In the beginning, yes. But as things transpired, things a little bit escalated, and we don't condone that behavior," the mayor said.

Currently, the officer is on personal time off. The mayor said he's been with the department for 26 years and was recently promoted to sergeant despite being investigated in 2017 for excessive force.

"That came to fruition as we proceeded. It didn't get much steam," Court said.

"I feel like that officer should be fired. I feel he does not deserve a gun at all if he's lashing out at people like that," Hartmann said.