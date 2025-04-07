Former UPMC doctor accused of trying to kill wife on Hawaii hiking trail pleads not guilty

A former UPMC doctor accused of trying to kill his wife while on a hike in Hawaii has pleaded not guilty.

Gerhardt Konig entered a plea of not guilty during a virtual hearing on Monday, CBS Honolulu affiliate KGMB reported.

According to authorities, Konig tried to push his wife off a hiking trail and hit her in the head with a rock several times after she refused to take a selfie near the edge of a cliff near Pali Lookout. She also told police he tried to inject her with an unknown liquid. Konig was arrested after an hours-long manhunt.

He's charged with attempted murder in the second degree and is currently being held without bail, KGMB reported. His attorney said they plan to file a motion for bail. His trial is set for June 9.

In the meantime, a judge has granted his wife's request for a restraining order.

Who is Gerhardt Konig?

Gerhardt Konig was a doctor with the Anesthesia Medical Group in Hawaii, providing medical services to facilities on Maui, KGMB previously reported.

Before that, he was an anesthesiologist at UPMC and an assistant professor of anesthesiology and bioengineering at the University of Pittsburgh. UPMC said it hasn't employed Konig for more than two years.

KDKA-TV talked to former neighbors and friends who said Konig worked at UPMC until he moved with his wife and two small children to Maui to take his dream job.

Konig's housekeeper told KDKA-TV that she was completely shocked after hearing about the alleged attack.

"They were always polite and loving to each other. They were always kind. Never saw any anger. Never even saw anybody being upset," Christina Ferguson said in an interview last month.