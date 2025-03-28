Watch CBS News
Local News

Ex-UPMC doctor accused of trying to murder wife in Hawaii makes first court appearance

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Gerhardt Konig, a former UPMC doctor accused of trying to kill his wife on a hiking trail in Hawaii made his first court appearance on Thursday and was held on attempted murder charges.

The former UPMC doctor and assistant professor at Pitt was arrested earlier this week after he tried to push his wife off a hiking trail and hit her in the head with a rock several times, authorities in Hawaii said.  

Konig appeared in a district court in Hawaii on Thursday, days after he was arrested near Pali Highway in Oahu and charged with second-degree murder.

Newly released court documents said the struggle started when his wife refused to take a selfie near the edge of a cliff, CBS Honolulu affiliate KGMB-TV reported. She said he struck her with a rock 10 times on the head, grabbed her hair, and smashed her face into the ground. She also told police he tried to inject her with an unknown liquid.

Konig has not posted the $5 million bail that was set earlier this week and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 31.

What we know about Gerhardt Konig

Gerhardt Konig was a doctor with the Anesthesia Medical Group in Hawaii and has since been suspended pending investigation, KGMB reported. He was employed by an independent contract and provided medical services to facilities on Maui, the station said. 

kdka-gerhardt-konig.png
Gerhardt Konig was arrested in Hawaii earlier this week after police say he tried to kill his wife along a hiking trail. Honolulu Police Department/Facebook

Before that, he was an anesthesiologist at UPMC and an assistant professor of anesthesiology and bioengineering at Pitt. UPMC said it hasn't employed Konig for more than two years. 

KDKA-TV talked to former neighbors and friends who said Konig worked at UPMC until he moved with his wife and two small children to Maui to take his dream job. 

Ben Brown lived next door to the Konigs in Mt. Lebanon for several years. While he wasn't particularly close with the couple, he said they were friendly and he considered them good neighbors. He said he was surprised by the news. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.