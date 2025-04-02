Judge grants restraining order against Gerhardt Konig, ex-UPMC doctor accused of trying to kill wife in Hawaii

Restraining order granted against ex-UPMC doctor accused of trying to kill wife in Hawaii

A restraining order has been granted against Gerhardt Konig, the former UPMC doctor accused of trying to kill his wife in Hawaii.

The order forbids Gerhardt, who is currently being held on $5 million bail, from being in their home or contacting their children.

In her petition to the court for the restraining order, Konig's wife said he had previously accused her of having an affair and was extremely jealous.

CBS Honolulu affiliate KGMB-TV reports that Konig is expected to enter a plea next week.

The former UPMC doctor and assistant professor at Pitt was arrested last month and charged with attempted murder after he tried to push his wife off a hiking trail and hit her in the head with a rock several times, authorities in Hawaii said.

Konig appeared in a district court in Hawaii last week, days after he was arrested near Pali Highway in Oahu and charged with second-degree murder.

Konig had his first court appearance on Thursday since he was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Court documents said the struggle started when his wife refused to take a selfie near the edge of a cliff, KGMB reported. She said he struck her with a rock 10 times on the head, grabbed her hair, and smashed her face into the ground. She also told police he tried to inject her with an unknown liquid.

What we know about Gerhardt Konig

Gerhardt Konig was a doctor with the Anesthesia Medical Group in Hawaii and has since been suspended pending investigation, KGMB reported. He was employed by an independent contract and provided medical services to facilities on Maui, the station said.



Before that, he was an anesthesiologist at UPMC and an assistant professor of anesthesiology and bioengineering at Pitt. UPMC said it hasn't employed Konig for more than two years.

KDKA-TV talked to former neighbors and friends who said Konig worked at UPMC until he moved with his wife and two small children to Maui to take his dream job.

Ben Brown lived next door to the Konigs in Mt. Lebanon for several years. While he wasn't particularly close with the couple, he said they were friendly and he considered them good neighbors. He said he was surprised by the news.