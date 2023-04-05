Cooking with Rania: Vietnamese Caramel Shrimp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the last week for Rania Harris' meatless recipe series for Lent. Check this one out!

Vietnamese Caramel Shrimp

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

¼ cup sugar

3 tablespoons fish sauce

2 Serrano chilies, stemmed and sliced into thin rings

2 shallots, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh ginger

1 lemon grass stock trimmed to the bottom – about 6 inches, bruised

Freshly ground black pepper

1 ½ pounds extra-large shrimp (18-20 count) - peeled, tails removed and deveined

Garnishes:

Chopped scallions

Lime wedges

Directions:

In a 12 inch skillet, combine the sugar and 2 tablespoons of water. Cook over medium high heat, occasionally swirling the pan, until the caramel is mahogany in color and is lightly smoky. Remove from heat, add the fish sauce. Put back on the heat and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve any clumps and then add the chilies, shallots, ginger, lemon grass stock one half teaspoon pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring for about 30 seconds. Add the shrimp and cook over high heat, stirring, just until shrimp is cooked through. Remove and discard the lemongrass.

Serve over steamed jasmine rice and garnish with chopped scallions and lime wedges.

Serves: 4