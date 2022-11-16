Cooking With Rania: Mashed Potatoes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing us how to make a Thanksgiving dinner staple -- mashed potatoes.

Mashed Potatoes

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

4.5 pounds Idaho potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks (about 5 large potatoes)

Kosher salt and ground white pepper to taste

1 cup heavy cream (or more if needed)

8 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons chopped chives

Directions

Put the potatoes into a large pot with 1 tablespoon of salt, and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Drain them well.

Meanwhile, heat the cream and butter in a small saucepan. Put the potatoes through a ricer into a bowl. Add the hot cream and season with salt and pepper. Mix together with a spoon and add the chives.

Serves: 6 - 8