Cooking With Rania: Mashed Potatoes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing us how to make a Thanksgiving dinner staple -- mashed potatoes.
Ingredients
- 4.5 pounds Idaho potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks (about 5 large potatoes)
- Kosher salt and ground white pepper to taste
- 1 cup heavy cream (or more if needed)
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons chopped chives
Directions
Put the potatoes into a large pot with 1 tablespoon of salt, and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Drain them well.
Meanwhile, heat the cream and butter in a small saucepan. Put the potatoes through a ricer into a bowl. Add the hot cream and season with salt and pepper. Mix together with a spoon and add the chives.
Serves: 6 - 8
