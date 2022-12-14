Cooking with Rania: Holiday White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Up next in Rania Harris's holiday baking series is a delightful cookie sure to get you in the Christmas spirit!

Holiday White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies

(Photo Credit: KDKA)





2/3 cup Crisco shortening

2/3 cup butter

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup dried cranberries

1 cup white chocolate chips

1 cup macadamia nuts, chopped

Directions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a bowl of a stand mixer, mix thoroughly shortening, butter, sugars, eggs and vanilla. In a separate bowl, sift the flour with the salt and baking soda. Carefully add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture and mix until well combined.

Add in the remaining ingredients and blend well. Drop by rounded teaspoon 2 inches apart on parchment lined baking sheets. Bake for about 10 - 12 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool slightly before removing from baking sheet.

Yield: Approximately 5 dozen cookies