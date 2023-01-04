Cooking with Rania: Chicken Pot Pie (No Potatoes Here!)

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the cold month of January, Rania Harris is making comfort food!

Chicken Pot Pie (No Potatoes Here!)

(Photo Credit: KDKA)





To poach the chicken:

3# boneless chicken breasts

2 stalks celery sliced

1 large onion - quartered

1 bay leaf

2 carrots - peeled and sliced

Water to cover

Salt and pepper to taste

24 whole frozen small white onions – cooked to package directions - drained

4 large carrots - peeled and cut into 2" diagonal pieces and cooked crisp tender

4 large stalks celery - cut into 2" diagonal pieces and cooked crisp tender

24 medium mushrooms - cut into halves

Butter for sautéing the mushrooms

Sauce:

3 cups homemade chicken broth (store bought is OK too!)

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

5 tablespoons flour

Salt and pepper to taste

Frozen puff pastry sheet to fit casserole with a 2-inch overhang

1 egg beaten with a teaspoon of water to brush the pastry

Directions:

Place the chicken breasts in a pot with the remaining poaching ingredients and cover with water. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and lower the heat to medium. Cover the pot and cook the chicken for about 10 – 12 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Do not over cook, as the chicken will dry out.

Sauté mushrooms with a small amount of butter. Set aside.

Cut the chicken breasts into large cubes. Combine with cooked vegetables in a 9 x 13-inch greased casserole. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Sauce:

In a saucepan, melt butter and whisk in flour. Cook 3 minutes over medium heat. Finish sauce by adding chicken broth and season. Cook until sauce thickens. Pour sauce into casserole over chicken and vegetables and toss to coat completely.

Cover with a sheet of puff pastry to fit over the entire top of the casserole. Crimp the edges and vent in 3 or 4 places. Brush with egg wash. Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes or until golden brown and puffed.