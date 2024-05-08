Cooking with Rania: Charred Pineapple with Spicy Honey and Coconut Ice Cream

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This recipe from Rania Harris' kitchen is full of summer flavors!

Charred Pineapple with Spicy Honey and Coconut Ice Cream

1 whole pineapple, peeled and cored and cut into eight rings each about ½ inch thick

¼ cup honey

1 tablespoon finely grated ginger

½ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Coconut ice cream

Garnish:

Mint sprigs

Crystallized ginger (optional)

Directions:

Heat and the broiler and position the rack about 4 inches from the element. Line a broiler safe rimmed baking sheet with foil and place the pineapple rings in a single layer on it. Broil the pineapple until well browned about eight minutes or so. You will need to rotate the pan halfway through the broiling process.

In a small bowl, combine the honey, ginger and red pepper flakes.

Transfer the pineapple to four individual shallow bowls, two slices per bowl. Top with a generous scoop of the ice cream and then drizzle with the spicy honey. Garnish with fresh mint and if you have it, crystallized ginger. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4