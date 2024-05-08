Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Cooking with Rania: Charred Pineapple with Spicy Honey and Coconut Ice Cream

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This recipe from Rania Harris' kitchen is full of summer flavors! 

Charred Pineapple with Spicy Honey and Coconut Ice Cream

  • 1 whole pineapple, peeled and cored and cut into eight rings each about ½ inch thick
  • ¼ cup honey
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated ginger
  • ½ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • Coconut ice cream
  • Garnish:
  • Mint sprigs
  • Crystallized ginger (optional)

Directions:

Heat and the broiler and position the rack about 4 inches from the element. Line a broiler safe rimmed baking sheet with foil and place the pineapple rings in a single layer on it. Broil the pineapple until well browned about eight minutes or so. You will need to rotate the pan halfway through the broiling process.

In a small bowl, combine the honey, ginger and red pepper flakes.

Transfer the pineapple to four individual shallow bowls, two slices per bowl. Top with a generous scoop of the ice cream and then drizzle with the spicy honey. Garnish with fresh mint and if you have it, crystallized ginger. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4

First published on May 8, 2024 / 9:36 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.