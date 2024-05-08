Cooking with Rania: Charred Pineapple with Spicy Honey and Coconut Ice Cream
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This recipe from Rania Harris' kitchen is full of summer flavors!
Charred Pineapple with Spicy Honey and Coconut Ice Cream
- 1 whole pineapple, peeled and cored and cut into eight rings each about ½ inch thick
- ¼ cup honey
- 1 tablespoon finely grated ginger
- ½ teaspoon nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Coconut ice cream
- Garnish:
- Mint sprigs
- Crystallized ginger (optional)
Directions:
Heat and the broiler and position the rack about 4 inches from the element. Line a broiler safe rimmed baking sheet with foil and place the pineapple rings in a single layer on it. Broil the pineapple until well browned about eight minutes or so. You will need to rotate the pan halfway through the broiling process.
In a small bowl, combine the honey, ginger and red pepper flakes.
Transfer the pineapple to four individual shallow bowls, two slices per bowl. Top with a generous scoop of the ice cream and then drizzle with the spicy honey. Garnish with fresh mint and if you have it, crystallized ginger. Serve immediately.
Serves: 4