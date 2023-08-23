Cooking with Rania: Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris' summer salad series continues as she shows Celina how to mix a delicious Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad!
Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad
Ingredients
- 1 (16 ounce) package uncooked rotini pasta
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 heaping cup chunky blue cheese dressing (see recipe below)
- ½ cup buffalo wing sauce
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 2 – 12 oz packages frozen breaded chicken nuggets, baked according to package directions (I prefer Bell and Evans brand)
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 1 small red onion, diced
- Crumbled blue cheese (for garnish)
Directions:
Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, stir in the rotini and return to a boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain well in a colander set in the sink.
Stir together the mayonnaise, blue cheese dressing, buffalo wing sauce, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add the chicken, bell peppers, red onion, and cooked pasta and toss to coat with the dressing. Cover and chill at least 1 hour in the refrigerator before serving.
Garnish with crumbled blue cheese
Serves: 8
Blue Cheese Dressing
- 1/2-cup sour cream
- 1/2-cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoons sugar
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 1 clove garlic - minced fine
- Dash of Worcestershire sauce
- 3/4 cup crumbled blue cheese
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Directions:
Combine all ingredients thoroughly except blue cheese. Fold cheese in gently - so as to keep it lumpy. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
