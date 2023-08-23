Watch CBS News
Cooking with Rania: Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris' summer salad series continues as she shows Celina how to mix a delicious Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad!

Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

buffalo-chicken-pasta-salad-rania-ptl.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

  • 1 (16 ounce) package uncooked rotini pasta
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 heaping cup chunky blue cheese dressing (see recipe below)
  • ½ cup buffalo wing sauce
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 2 – 12 oz packages frozen breaded chicken nuggets, baked according to package directions (I prefer Bell and Evans brand)
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 green bell pepper, diced
  • 1 small red onion, diced
  • Crumbled blue cheese (for garnish)

Directions:

Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat.  Once the water is boiling, stir in the rotini and return to a boil.  Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 8 minutes.  Drain well in a colander set in the sink.

Stir together the mayonnaise, blue cheese dressing, buffalo wing sauce, salt and pepper in a large bowl.  Add the chicken, bell peppers, red onion, and cooked pasta and toss to coat with the dressing.  Cover and chill at least 1 hour in the refrigerator before serving.

Garnish with crumbled blue cheese

Serves: 8

Blue Cheese Dressing

  • 1/2-cup sour cream
  • 1/2-cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 1 clove garlic - minced fine
  • Dash of Worcestershire sauce
  • 3/4 cup crumbled blue cheese
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Combine all ingredients thoroughly except blue cheese.  Fold cheese in gently - so as to keep it lumpy.  Season to taste with salt and pepper.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 9:27 AM

