Cooking with Rania: Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris' summer salad series continues as she shows Celina how to mix a delicious Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad!

Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

1 (16 ounce) package uncooked rotini pasta

½ cup mayonnaise

1 heaping cup chunky blue cheese dressing (see recipe below)

½ cup buffalo wing sauce

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 – 12 oz packages frozen breaded chicken nuggets, baked according to package directions (I prefer Bell and Evans brand)

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 small red onion, diced

Crumbled blue cheese (for garnish)

Directions:

Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, stir in the rotini and return to a boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain well in a colander set in the sink.

Stir together the mayonnaise, blue cheese dressing, buffalo wing sauce, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add the chicken, bell peppers, red onion, and cooked pasta and toss to coat with the dressing. Cover and chill at least 1 hour in the refrigerator before serving.

Garnish with crumbled blue cheese

Serves: 8

Blue Cheese Dressing

1/2-cup sour cream

1/2-cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoons sugar

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 clove garlic - minced fine

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

3/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Combine all ingredients thoroughly except blue cheese. Fold cheese in gently - so as to keep it lumpy. Season to taste with salt and pepper.