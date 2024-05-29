Calvin Austin III says he's trying to become a complete receiver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers' offseason program got back underway on Tuesday and one of the big items getting a lot of debate is who will be the team's #2 receiver opposite George Pickens.

There are plenty of names, but right now, third year man Calvin Austin III says he's ready to make the jump as a more reliable receiver.

Last year, it was a disappointing season for Austin as he only had 17 catches for 180 yards, primarily because he was behind both Pickens and Diontae Johnson on the depth chart.

Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith on Nov. 12th, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay/KDKA

With Johnson traded to Carolina earlier this offseason, Austin says he's taking nothing for granted and treating his mindset here as a walk on.

"My mindset hasn't changed," Austin said. "I've always been a hard worker and a guy that's going to, you know, do the best I can anytime I step on the field. But you know, I'm just really, truly, trying to become a complete receiver. I think it'll show on the field. I would be like that if they told me I would've had a guaranteed starting spot. If they brought in everybody, if they brought in nobody, I'm a walk on. I literally always have that mindset no matter what. Nothing can change it and it's just you know, business as usual."

The Steelers will be back on the field today continuing their second week of OTA's.

An offseason of changes for the Steelers

The Steelers revamped their quarterback room earlier this year, signing Russell Wilson to the $1.21 million veteran's minimum after the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback was released by Denver. Kenny Pickett was traded to Philadelphia and Justin Fields was acquired in a trade with Chicago and the team let Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky both leave during free agency. Kyle Allen was also signed as a free agent.

Changes at the quarterback position weren't the only ones the team made, however, as wide receiver Diontae Johnson was dealt to the Carolina Panthers in early March.