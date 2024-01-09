Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to San Diego

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Budget airline Breeze Airways is adding new service to the West Coast from the Pittsburgh International Airport this spring.

Breeze on Tuesday announced plans to start seasonal nonstop service from Pittsburgh to San Diego on May 3. The flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

The Pittsburgh airport went five years without nonstop service to San Diego, but now Breeze joins Southwest in adding seasonal flights to the sunny West Coast city.

When Breeze launched in the summer of 2021, it made the Pittsburgh International Airport one of its 16 debut markets. San Diego will become Breeze's 12th destination from Pittsburgh and second to California after Los Angeles.

"San Diego is one of the U.S.'s most popular summer destinations with great food, beautiful beaches and popular family attractions," Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said in a news release on the airport's website. "We're thrilled to add service to San Diego, our fifth destination in California and 46th airport served nationally."

While nearly 30 million people visit San Diego annually, the airport noted that the new service also supports business ties between the two cities.

"Continuing to grow connections to the West Coast has been a top priority, and we're glad Breeze sees the same opportunities from Pittsburgh that we do," said Bryan Dietz, the airport's senior vice president of air service and commercial development. "They are an important partner for us and the region, and we're excited to see passengers take advantage of this new service."

The news comes on the heels of a big expansion announced last month. Frontier Airlines is adding four new nonstop flights out of the airport in a move officials estimate will bring $72 million to the region.