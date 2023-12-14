Frontier Airlines adding 4 nonstop flights out of Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Frontier Airlines is adding four new nonstop flights out of the Pittsburgh International Airport as part of an expansion that officials estimate will bring $72 million to the region.

Beginning mid-May, Frontier will fly from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and Raleigh-Durham. The flights to Philadelphia will be twice daily, and the rest of the routes will operate multiple times a week.

Frontier said the expansion will more than double its service in the Pittsburgh market.

"We are thrilled to grow our operation at Pittsburgh International Airport and bring expanded ultra-low cost flight options to area residents," said Josh Flyr, Frontier's vice president of network and operations design, in a news release. "Our expansion offers consumers in western Pennsylvania access to convenient and affordable travel to some fantastic destinations across the United States."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said expanding the number of direct flights from the airport has the potential to build on the Pittsburgh area's growth.

"Pittsburgh International Airport is an important economic engine and gateway for Western Pennsylvania – and this expanded service is a significant step forward as we connect Pennsylvania travelers, tourists, and businesses to the rest of the country," Shapiro said in a news release.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald pointed out that while Philadelphia is often a sports rival, "they're also one of our partners as we work together to strengthen and improve opportunities here in Pennsylvania."

The airport says a typical flight between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia lasts only 40 minutes while driving across the state can take between five and six hours on the turnpike.

According to PennDOT, a 2019 study showed the aviation industry has an economic impact of over $34 billion annually and employs over 226,000 people in the state.