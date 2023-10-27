Southwest adding nonstop summer flights between Pittsburgh and San Diego

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Southwest is adding nonstop seasonal service between Pittsburgh and San Diego next summer.

Flights will begin June 8 and operate on Saturdays through August, Southwest announced on Thursday. The last Pittsburgh-San Diego route was last flown by Frontier Airlines in January 2019.

San Diego is the latest West Coast city to get nonstop service from the Pittsburgh airport, joining Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. It also brings Southwest's destination count to 19 cities served nonstop at the airport -- the most of any airline.

Southwest also announced it'll resume seasonal service to Myrtle Beach in June with daily flights, increasing to twice daily on Saturdays. Service to Nashville will also increase to three daily flights on peak days.

Overall, Southwest is scheduled to operate an average of 31 daily departures from Pittsburgh International Airport next summer, its most ever for the season.

"Southwest is continuing its plans to better optimize its network in the post-pandemic environment, responding to leisure and business travel trends, and we hope our customers at PIT enjoy this new transcontinental service to sunny Southern California," said Southwest Airlines Vice President Network Planning Brook Sorem.

In September, the airport said Southwest upped nonstop flights to Phoenix from weekend-only to daily and earlier this month, the airline increased service to Austin to daily and added a fourth daily flight to Orlando. It'll also be adding a third daily nonstop flight to Atlanta starting Nov. 5.

The airport said Southwest has become the leading airline in market share in terms of passengers since starting service in 2005. For the month of October, it's operating an average of 29 daily departures from the Pittsburgh airport.