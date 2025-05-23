Billy Joel cancels Pittsburgh concert after recent diagnosis

Billy Joel is canceling all his upcoming concerts, including his show in Pittsburgh, after he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, which is affecting his hearing, vision and balance.

Joel in March postponed four months of concerts, but he was expected to be back on the road and at Acrisure Stadium on July 5 with Rod Stewart. When it was announced late last year, the July 4th weekend concert was billed as one of Pittsburgh's biggest summer shows.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Friday, Joel said he's undergoing specific physical therapy and, under doctor's orders, he's been advised to refrain from performing while he recovers.

Joel's condition "has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance," the statement says.

AC/DC was already at Acrisure Stadium this month. The only concert left on the stadium's summer concert schedule now is country music superstars George Strait and Chris Stapleton on May 31.

KDKA-TV reached out to see if Rod Stewart would still perform in Pittsburgh without Billy Joel.

Billy Joel was last in Pittsburgh for a summer concert at PNC Park in 2022, and Rod Stewart was at PPG Paints Arena in the fall of 2022 with Cheap Trick.

Billy Joel cancels all upcoming concerts

"Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage," the statement says.

Joel is canceling over a dozen shows this year and into 2026. He was scheduled to perform with other stars like Rod Stewart, Sting and Stevie Nicks in the U.S. and U.K.

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding," Joel said.

The statement says refunds will be automatically processed, though if tickets were transferred to you, the original purchaser will get the refund.

What is normal pressure hydrocephalus?

Normal pressure hydrocephalus happens when too much cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the brain's chambers, Johns Hopkins says. It can occur when the normal flow of fluid throughout the brain and spinal cord is blocked in some way.

Johns Hopkins says normal pressure hydrocephalus is rare, but it most often affects older adults, and its symptoms can be similar to those like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.