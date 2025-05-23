Watch CBS News
Billy Joel cancels concert tour dates and reveals diagnosis with brain condition

By
Alex Sundby
Senior Editor
Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.
Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

Billy Joel announced Friday that all of his scheduled concerts up to early July 2026 have been canceled after a recent health diagnosis. 

The iconic singer announced on social media he was recently diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, which has been exacerbated by recent performances, leading to problems with his hearing, vision and balance.

Billy Joel
Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Nov. 9, 2024. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding," Joel said in a statement.

Joel was advised by his doctor to refrain from performing as he undergoes physical therapy, according to the statement.

In the meantime, Joel is looking forward to when he can return to the stage, the statement said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

